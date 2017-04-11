Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika
Daily Post Nigeria
The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that the repair work going on at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, is now 96% completed. Sirika gave this assessment when he visited the site on Tuesday, one week ahead
Abuja Airport Runway Now At 96% – SirikaLeadership Newspapers
Abuja airport runway 96 percent complete – SirikaDaily Trust
Minister Confirms Abuja Airport Runway 95% ReadyThe Whistler

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.