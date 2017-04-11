Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika
Daily Post Nigeria
The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that the repair work going on at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, is now 96% completed. Sirika gave this assessment when he visited the site on Tuesday, one week ahead …
Abuja Airport Runway Now At 96% – Sirika
Abuja airport runway 96 percent complete – Sirika
Minister Confirms Abuja Airport Runway 95% Ready
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG