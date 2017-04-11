Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika
The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that the repair work going on at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, is now 96% completed. Sirika gave this assessment when he visited the site on Tuesday, one week ahead of the proposed reopening of the airport. He explained that the work […]
Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG