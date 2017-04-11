Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja Airport 96 percent completed – Aviation Minister, Sirika

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that the repair work going on at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, is now 96% completed. Sirika gave this assessment when he visited the site on Tuesday, one week ahead of the proposed reopening of the airport. He explained that the work […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

