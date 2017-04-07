Abuja Airport reopens April 19 – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Friday expressed optimism that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja would be opened on April 19. He gave this assurance while fielding questions from newsmen during his tour of the airport. DAILY POST reports that the federal government had last week closed the NAIA for six weeks, to repair its […]
