Abuja Airport reopens April 19 – Osinbajo

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Friday expressed optimism that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja would be opened on April 19. He gave this assurance while fielding questions from newsmen during his tour of the airport. DAILY POST reports that the federal government had last week closed the NAIA for six weeks, to repair its […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

