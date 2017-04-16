Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja airport to be ready two days before deadline

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, has said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, would be ready by April 17 – two days before the six-week deadline elapses. Dunoma said this in a statement signed by the media consultant to the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

