Abuja International Airport ready for use – NCCA
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway is ready for operation and can be opened on Wednesday, this was made known by the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Usman Muktar Muktar stated this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection of the airport’s runway on Monday in Abuja. The Abuja airport was closed …
