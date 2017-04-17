Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja International Airport ready for use – NCCA

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway is ready for operation and can be opened on Wednesday, this was made known by the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Usman Muktar Muktar stated this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection of the airport’s runway on Monday in Abuja. The Abuja airport was closed …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Abuja International Airport ready for use – NCCA appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.