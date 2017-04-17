Abuja International Airport ready for use – NCCA

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway is ready for operation and can be opened on Wednesday, this was made known by the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Usman Muktar Muktar stated this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection of the airport’s runway on Monday in Abuja. The Abuja airport was closed …

The post Abuja International Airport ready for use – NCCA appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

