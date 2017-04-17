Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja-Kaduna rail: Passengers decry poor communication, inefficient services

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As Christians celebrate Easter, some passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna rail had complained of inadequate communication and inefficient services from personnel at the train station in Abuja. Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in separate interviews at the Kubwa station in Abuja said that passenger’s welfare should be […]

