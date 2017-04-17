Abuja-Kaduna rail: Passengers decry poor communication, inefficient services
As Christians celebrate Easter, some passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna rail had complained of inadequate communication and inefficient services from personnel at the train station in Abuja. Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in separate interviews at the Kubwa station in Abuja said that passenger’s welfare should be […]
Abuja-Kaduna rail: Passengers decry poor communication, inefficient services
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG