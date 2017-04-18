#ABVOpens: Ethiopian Airlines’ Brand New Airbus A350 Becomes First Aircraft to Land at Abuja Airport after Renovation

A brand new Airbus A350-900 owned by Ethiopian Airlines has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, becoming the first aircraft to land at the airport after six weeks of closure. The Airline’s Traffic and Sales Manager, Firiehiwot Mekonnen had announced on Monday that the aircraft would land in Abuja on its first day of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

