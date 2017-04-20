Acceptability, NOUN’s greatest challenge—VC

By Abdallah el-Kureb

VICE Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, has identified as the biggest challenge, people’s acceptability of the institution as a fully accredited university, like other conventional ones.

The VC stated at a two-day retreat for Directors of Administration and Finance in the State Civil Service held in Sokoto, Tuesday, that NOUN had been accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC, contrary to the misconception that it is not.

Adamu noted that unlike now, universities tend to look down on students of NOUN, stressing,“The biggest operational challenge is the misconception by the public of what NOUN is. Our challenge is to make people understand that NOUN is a real university. Before now, some universities looked down on our students and did not allow them to do Masters but it is not the case at the moment.

“Our students are now admitted for post graduate programmes in conventional universities. I thank God that with the help of the media, people have come to see NOUN as a real university with quality programmes.”

He reaffirmed that NOUN is committed to ensuring that tertiary education is accessible to many Nigerians, noting that most of the students in the institution conduct their studies at their own convenience while doing their work.

On his part, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, stressed the need for attitudinal change by civil servants in order to meet the desired objectives. He said the state government had invested hugely in various capacity building programmes for civil servants with a view to enhancing their performance.

The State Head of Service, Dr. Buhari Bello Kware, said the state government had collaborated with several professional bodies in the country to facilitate training of workers in the state.

