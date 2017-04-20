Pages Navigation Menu

Access Bank appoints Ogbonna as Group Deputy Managing Director

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Business

Access Bank Plc yesterday disclosed that it has appointed Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna as Group Deputy Managing Director, (GDM) to replace Mr. Obinna Nwosu  who recently resigned his appointment to pursue other personal endeavours.

The bank noted that the appointment of Ogbonna has been ratified by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to a statement from the company’s secretary, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE,  Mr. Ogbonna is consummate banking professional with over 19 years ‘working experience cutting across Treasury, Commercial and Corporate banking.

He further stated that Ogbonna had been the Group Executive Director, Commercial Banking Division since October 2013 and joined Access Bank in 2002 from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

According to the company’s secretary “Ogbonna is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN and holds a second class upper degree in Banking and Finance from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”

He further stressed that the new Group  Deputy Managing Director had attended executive management development programmes on diverse areas of banking and management in world leading institution, adding that he is also a member of reputable professional organisations including Instutute of Chartered Finance Analysts, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Future Leaders Group of the Institute of International Finance.

