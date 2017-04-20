Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Access Bank gets new Group Deputy Managing Director

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Access Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, as Group Deputy Managing Director to replace Mr. Obinna Nwosu who recently resigned his appointment to pursue other personal endeavours. The new Group Deputy Managing Director began his illustrious banking career as an Investment Banker 20 years ago. Over the years he has […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Access Bank gets new Group Deputy Managing Director

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.