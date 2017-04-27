Access Bank posts N26 billion profit after tax in first quarter – Premium Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Premium Times
|
Access Bank posts N26 billion profit after tax in first quarter
Premium Times
Access Bank on Thursday announced impressive performance in all performance indicators as shown by its unaudited result for the first quarter which ended on March 31, 2017. The bank posted profit after tax of N26 billion during the period compared with …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!