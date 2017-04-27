Access Bank posts N26 billion profit after tax in first quarter
Its profit before tax increased by 38 per cent to N31.2 billion.
The post Access Bank posts N26 billion profit after tax in first quarter appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
