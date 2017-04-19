Accord alleges plan by APC to rig Delta bye-election

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—ACCORD in Delta State has raised alarm over alleged plan by All Progressives Congress, APC,to rig the April 26 bye-election in Warri South Constituency I.

Accord which is fielding Princess Shola Daibo for the election, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity of Shola Ogbemi-Daibo Campaign Organisation, Mr. Ojere Eremosele, said that their attention had been drawn to a purported meeting held in Abuja where plans were “made to mastermind the rigging of the aforementioned election.

“The aims and objectives of this gathering are to carefully and craftily mastermind the rigging of the House of Assembly election using state resources, agencies and executive fiat.

“Accord in Warri South condemns this act and wishes to warn that any attempt to rig the election will be resisted,” the statement added.

The post Accord alleges plan by APC to rig Delta bye-election appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

