Accord Party candidate wins Warri South 1 by-election

Mrs Shola Daibo of the Accord Party has been declared the winner of Wednesday by-election in Warri South Constituency 1 of Delta state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya, the Local Government Collation and Returning Officer of INEC, declared the result on Wednesday night.

Odusanya said that Daibo polled 5,546 to defeat her closest rival, Mr Stanley Emiko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 2,010.

He also said that Mr Ojere Edeyinbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 182 votes.

The returning officer said that total vote cast was 8,100 across the six Wards in the constituency.

“Total registered voters in the constituency is 69, 537, accredited voters, 8,186, valid votes 7,837, rejected votes 263 while the total votes cast is 8,100.

“I, hereby, declared Daibo winner of the election, having scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

Responding, Daibo assured the people of quality representation at the parliament.

“I thank you all for believing in me and I promise that I will not disappoint you,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election was conducted amid tight security.

The exercise followed the death of Mrs Omawumi Udoh,(56) on Dec. 13, 2016.

The post Accord Party candidate wins Warri South 1 by-election appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

