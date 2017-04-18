ACF empowers Oshimili North indegenes

By Tare Youdeowei

The Awele Chigbue Foundation, ACF, has embarked on an empowerment programme for people of Oshimili North Local Government area of Delta State.

Speaking at the training on soap making and planting melon seeds held at Ibusa, the coordinators, Pastors Silas Ike and Kris Nmozea, commended the initiative and assistance of the initiator of the project, Awele Chigbue, for empowering the beneficiaries to become self-employed, by providing start off fund.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to newsmen, said, “It is the first time an individual would use his resources to embark on such a project. We pray God grants Chigbue good health and long life.”

In his contribution, Chigbue said, “I decided to embark on the training and empowerment of the people as part of my commitment to assisting the less privileged. There is need to assist people so as to give them a sense of belonging in the society.”

