ACF Tasks Nigerians on Tolerance, Forgiveness, Self Sacrifice  At Easter

The apex northern socio-cultural body Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on Nigerians particularly the Christians to use the easter period to exercise tolerance and forgiveness of one another.

According to the forum’s National Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu in its easter message made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday said, “the Easter period commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate this period with prayers and activities of self sacrifice for the common good of the society.

“The period also gives the Christians the opportunity to reflect on the exemplary life and good teaching of Jesus Christ, especially his tolerance, forgiveness and self sacrifice.

“ACF wishes Nigerians, especially Christians happy celebration, it urges all Nigerians no matter their status to practice the virtue of tolerance, forgiveness, self-sacrifice, good neighbourliness to one another and also continue to pray for peace and harmony.

“ACF also calls upon our leaders at all levels to demonstrate love, peaceful coexistence and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, free of injustice, corruption and other vices that have negatively affected our development.

“ACF observed with concern the intractable menace of cattle rustling, armed banditry and frequent farmers/herdsmen clashes in some Northern states with its consequent loss of lives and property. It also calls for a concerted effort by both the Federal and States government to contain the situation in the spirit of the season”.