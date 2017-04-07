Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Achievers University Honours Fayemi

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Information reaching us is that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will on Saturday receive an honourary doctorate degree of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State. According to a statement by the University, the honour is in recognition of the Minister’s outstanding contributions to scholarship and to the socio-economic development of …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Achievers University Honours Fayemi appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.