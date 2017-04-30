Acid Attack Survivor Marries Her Sweetheart after Being Disowned by Family (Photos)

An acid attack survivor has married her sweetheart after he stood by her throughout treatment, while her family disowned her.

Kavita Baruni, 26, from Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, married ‘love of her life’ Nitesh Verma, 27, after she was savagely attacked by a man she rejected.

Even though her family turned her back on her as she fought to bring her attackers to justice, Nitesh remained by her side.

The pair wed on April 17 surrounded by close friends and the medical team who helped her recover.

She said: ‘It was the best day of my life. I’ve never felt so blessed. I married the man I have always loved and there’s no better feeling than that. ‘My attacker believed my life was ruined and no one would marry me but my husband never left my side and supported me throughout. I cannot ever thank him enough.’

Kavita met Nitesh in 2011 when the pair worked in an office together and they soon became partners.