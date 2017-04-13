Pages Navigation Menu

ACME AWARDS: The Independent’s Matsiko tops news, energy and oil coverage 

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

The top three winners of the national news reporting (print) category of the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017 after receiving prizes from the gala’s chief guest, Dr Kasekende. Sulaiman Kakaire (runner-up) from The Observer, Haggai Matsiko (WINNER) from The Independent and Emmanuel Ainebyoona (honourable mentions) of Daily Monitor. PHOTO ACME

National news reporting – Print

Winner Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentInside the Shs 1 trillion bailout
Runner-up Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverFour universities producing fake nurses
Honourable mention Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Daily MonitorGovernment officials fight over new cancer machine deal

 

The Independent’s Haggai Matsiko has taken the National News Reporting top accolade at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017 held in Kampala on Wednesday night.

Matsiko’s story Inside the Shs 1 trillion bailout saw him recognized as the country’s top journalist in the past year in the national news category. This award is granted for distinguished reporting on national affairs with significant impact on Uganda in 2016.

Matsiko was on the same night runner-up in the Energy, oil, gas and mining reporting category with his story The Karuma, Isimba dams saga, and got a honourable mention in the political reporting category for his story Amama Mbabazi’s presidential petition. He took home a sh3.5m cash prize, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate.

Matsiko was one of five The Independent journalists nominated in various categories for the 2017 awards, received a cash prize of Sh3.5 million, tw0 commemorative plaques, and certificates.

The awards ceremony at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala had Dr Louis Kasekende, the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, as chief guest.

Solomon Serwanjja of NBS TV scooped this year’s top journalism prize.

The annual awards, organised by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) with support from the Democratic Governance Facility and Hivos, “celebrate and promote in-depth and enterprising journalism that informs public debate and holds the powerful to account.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Winners of the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017. A full report on the Awards gala to be published soon.

Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism

Winner – Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television

Runner-up – Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The Observer

824A0298
Exceptional journalism award winner, Solomon Serwanjja of NBS TV

Agriculture reporting

Winner Ms Immaculate Amony, Radio WaReaping big from fish farming
Runner-up Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverSeries on the history and evolution of the National Agricultural Advisory Services
Honourable mention Ronald Kato, Urban TelevisionThe fall of Masaka Cooperative Union

Arts and culture reporting

Winner Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionWakaliwood, Uganda’s rudimentary answer to Hollywood (series)
Runner-up Mr Andrew Kaggwa, The ObserverBuganda’s lost sounds (series)
Honourable mention Ms Agnes Eriosi Nantaba, The IndependentMoney and campaign songs

Business, finance and economic reporting

Winner Mr Isaac Khisa, The IndependentFishing in the dark on Lake Victoria
Runner-up Mr Mark Keith Muhumuza & Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorTanga pipeline to take more than just oil to sea
Honourable mention Mr Mark Keith MuhumuzaDebt: Has Uganda mortgaged its oil with increased borrowing?

Data journalism

Winner Mr Edgar Raymond Batte, Daily MonitorIllegal wildlife trade a thorn in tourism

Editorial cartooning

Winner Mr Chrisogon Atukwasize, Daily Monitor

Education reporting

Winner Mr Conan Businge New VisionSurging free education numbers fail learning quality
Runner-up Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentRethinking science teaching at O-Level (series)
Honourable mention Ms Agness Nandutu, NTV UgandaSeries on education challenges in Mbale and Bududa districts
824A0091
Education reporting category top three celebrate their achievements with Bank of Uganda deputy governor Louis Kasekende.

Energy, oil, gas and mining reporting

Winner Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverThe untold story of oil (series)
Runner-up Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentThe Karuma, Isimba dams saga
Honourable mention Mr Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio NetworkFrom waste to resource: The role of biomass in Uganda’s energy mix

 

Environment reporting

Winner Mr John Masaba, New VisionRwenzori suffers first pains of global warming
Runner-up Gerald Tenywa, New VisionPoisoned quietly on Lake Victoria
Honourable mention Mr Ronald Mugabe, New VisionThe war on plastics (series)

Explanatory reporting

Winner Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionThe dark world of drugs
Runner-up Mr Adante Okanya, Mr Edward Anyole & Mr Paul Busharizi, New VisionHow terrorists delivered death to 76 Ugandans
Honourable mention Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSilent voices of war

Features

Winner Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentMassacre on Masaka Road
Runner-up Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Thomas Kitimbo, NBS TVBorn in captivity
Honourable mention Ms Gillian Nantume, Daily MonitorEvelyn Amony on reclaiming a lost life

 

Health reporting

Winner Mr Andrew Masinde, New VisionSeries on the dire state of Uganda’s public ambulance system
Runner-up Ms Lillian Namusoke Magezi, New VisionSeries on combating the causes of diabetes
Honourable mention Ms Gloria Nakajubi, New VisionSeries on the challenge of treating Hepatitis B in Uganda

 

Justice, law and order reporting

Winner Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverTen years on, Industrial Court fails to dispense timely justice
Runner-up Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorSeries on the dilemma of mentally ill inmates
Honourable mention Mr John Semakula, New VisionFraudsters use courts to grab land

 

Investigative reporting

Winner Mr Andrew Bagala, Daily MonitorMasked police goons named, faces revealed
Runner-up Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionKifeesi: Kampala’s deadly thieves
Honourable mention Ms Clare Namanya & Mr Charles Etukuri, New VisionUgandan girls recount shocking tales from working abroad
Andrew Bagala (right), Daily Monitor, celebrates his win of the investigative reporting award.
Andrew Bagala (right), Daily Monitor, celebrates his win of the investigative reporting award.

Local reporting

Winner Mr Daniel Edyegu, New VisionCharcoal burning: A cancer eating Karamoja’s future away

 
Runner-up Mr Francis Mugerwa, Daily MonitorCombating land grabbing in the oil-rich districts

 
Honourable mention Ms Hope Mafaranga, New VisionShe lost four children to a tribal conflict

AND

Mr EMar Okanokodi, Northern Uganda Media Club (NUMEC

Commemorating the 2003 Pajule massacre

Multimedia feature

Winner Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionKabbo ka muwala: An artistic take on the thorny subject of immigration
Runner-up Ms Betty Amamukiror & Mr John Isingoma of Campus TimesIntersex dilemma: To have or not to have surgery

 

National news reporting – Broadcast

Winner Ms Anitah Muwanguzi, 104.1 Power FMSeries on the plight of teenage mothers
Runner-up Mr Joseph Sabiti, NBS TelevisionUnanswered questions on Aine

AND 

Ms Joan Akello, 104.1 Power FM

Series on causes of high failure rates of Grade III teaching examinations
Honourable mention Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSeries on the Kasese crisis

 

Photojournalism

Winner Mr Alex Esagala, Daily Monitor
Runner-up Ms Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor
Honourable mention Ms Rachel Mabala, Daily Monitor

Political reporting

Winner Mr Gabriel Iguma & Mr Christopher Kayonga, WizArtsCampaign finance

AND

Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television

Government losing billions of shillings on MPs with pending election cases
Runner-up Mr Ian Ssenabulya, 93.3 KFMUganda’s Electoral College voting system 
Honourable mention Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentAmama Mbabazi’s presidential petition

Sports reporting

Winner Mr Billy Rwothungeyo, New VisionHow Ugandans contribute to rich English Premier League footballers’ salaries
Runner-up Mr Sam Mpoza, NTV UgandaOndupalaka FC: An example of the power of football 
Honourable mention Mr Makhtum Muziransa, Daily MonitorWomen’s football verses men’s football: The differences and why they exist

 

