ACME AWARDS: The Independent’s Musoke is Uganda’s best feature writer
The Independent’s Ronald Musoke has scooped yet another feature writing accolade at the annual Uganda National Journalism Awards.
Musoke’s story “Massacre on Masaka road” saw him recognized as best features writer at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017 held Wednesday night. The award is granted to the feature treatment of any human interest, lifestyle or news topic.
Musoke, one of five The Independent journalists nominated in various categories for the 2017 awards, received a cash prize of Sh2.5 million, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate. He also won another Sh1m as runner up in the Education category awards, for his “Rethinking science teaching at O-Level” series.
The awards ceremony at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala had Dr Louis Kasekende, the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda, as chief guest.
Last year, Musoke scooped the overall top prize – Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism- and the 2016 Best Feature Story.
Solomon Serwanjja of NBS TV scooped this year’s top journalism prize.
The annual awards, organised by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) with support from the Democratic Governance Facility and Hivos, “celebrate and promote in-depth and enterprising journalism that informs public debate and holds the powerful to account.”
Features
|Winner
|Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentMassacre on Masaka Road
|Runner-up
|Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Thomas Kitimbo, NBS TVBorn in captivity
|Honourable mention
|Ms Gillian Nantume, Daily MonitorEvelyn Amony on reclaiming a lost life
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Winners of the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2017. A full report on the Awards gala to be published soon.
Nile Breweries Award for Exceptional Journalism
Winner – Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television
Runner-up – Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The Observer
Agriculture reporting
|Winner
|Ms Immaculate Amony, Radio WaReaping big from fish farming
|Runner-up
|Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverSeries on the history and evolution of the National Agricultural Advisory Services
|Honourable mention
|Ronald Kato, Urban TelevisionThe fall of Masaka Cooperative Union
Arts and culture reporting
|Winner
|Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionWakaliwood, Uganda’s rudimentary answer to Hollywood (series)
|Runner-up
|Mr Andrew Kaggwa, The ObserverBuganda’s lost sounds (series)
|Honourable mention
|Ms Agnes Eriosi Nantaba, The IndependentMoney and campaign songs
Business, finance and economic reporting
|Winner
|Mr Isaac Khisa, The IndependentFishing in the dark on Lake Victoria
|Runner-up
|Mr Mark Keith Muhumuza & Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorTanga pipeline to take more than just oil to sea
|Honourable mention
|Mr Mark Keith MuhumuzaDebt: Has Uganda mortgaged its oil with increased borrowing?
Data journalism
|Winner
|Mr Edgar Raymond Batte, Daily MonitorIllegal wildlife trade a thorn in tourism
Editorial cartooning
|Winner
|Mr Chrisogon Atukwasize, Daily Monitor
Education reporting
|Winner
|Mr Conan Businge New VisionSurging free education numbers fail learning quality
|Runner-up
|Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentRethinking science teaching at O-Level (series)
|Honourable mention
|Ms Agness Nandutu, NTV UgandaSeries on education challenges in Mbale and Bududa districts
Energy, oil, gas and mining reporting
|Winner
|Mr Benon Herbert Oluka, The ObserverThe untold story of oil (series)
|Runner-up
|Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentThe Karuma, Isimba dams saga
|Honourable mention
|Mr Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio NetworkFrom waste to resource: The role of biomass in Uganda’s energy mix
Environment reporting
|Winner
|Mr John Masaba, New VisionRwenzori suffers first pains of global warming
|Runner-up
|Gerald Tenywa, New VisionPoisoned quietly on Lake Victoria
|Honourable mention
|Mr Ronald Mugabe, New VisionThe war on plastics (series)
Explanatory reporting
|Winner
|Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionThe dark world of drugs
|Runner-up
|Mr Adante Okanya, Mr Edward Anyole & Mr Paul Busharizi, New VisionHow terrorists delivered death to 76 Ugandans
|Honourable mention
|Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSilent voices of war
Features
|Winner
|Mr Ronald Musoke, The IndependentMassacre on Masaka Road
|Runner-up
|Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Thomas Kitimbo, NBS TVBorn in captivity
|Honourable mention
|Ms Gillian Nantume, Daily MonitorEvelyn Amony on reclaiming a lost life
Health reporting
|Winner
|Mr Andrew Masinde, New VisionSeries on the dire state of Uganda’s public ambulance system
|Runner-up
|Ms Lillian Namusoke Magezi, New VisionSeries on combating the causes of diabetes
|Honourable mention
|Ms Gloria Nakajubi, New VisionSeries on the challenge of treating Hepatitis B in Uganda
Justice, law and order reporting
|Winner
|Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverTen years on, Industrial Court fails to dispense timely justice
|Runner-up
|Mr Frederic Musisi, Daily MonitorSeries on the dilemma of mentally ill inmates
|Honourable mention
|Mr John Semakula, New VisionFraudsters use courts to grab land
Investigative reporting
|Winner
|Mr Andrew Bagala, Daily MonitorMasked police goons named, faces revealed
|Runner-up
|Mr Solomon Serwanjja & Mr Godfrey Badebye, NBS TelevisionKifeesi: Kampala’s deadly thieves
|Honourable mention
|Ms Clare Namanya & Mr Charles Etukuri, New VisionUgandan girls recount shocking tales from working abroad
Local reporting
|Winner
|Mr Daniel Edyegu, New VisionCharcoal burning: A cancer eating Karamoja’s future away
|Runner-up
|Mr Francis Mugerwa, Daily MonitorCombating land grabbing in the oil-rich districts
|Honourable mention
|Ms Hope Mafaranga, New VisionShe lost four children to a tribal conflict
AND
Mr EMar Okanokodi, Northern Uganda Media Club (NUMEC
Commemorating the 2003 Pajule massacre
Multimedia feature
|Winner
|Mr Stephen Ssenkaaba, New VisionKabbo ka muwala: An artistic take on the thorny subject of immigration
|Runner-up
|Ms Betty Amamukiror & Mr John Isingoma of Campus TimesIntersex dilemma: To have or not to have surgery
National news reporting – Broadcast
|Winner
|Ms Anitah Muwanguzi, 104.1 Power FMSeries on the plight of teenage mothers
|Runner-up
|Mr Joseph Sabiti, NBS TelevisionUnanswered questions on Aine
AND
Ms Joan Akello, 104.1 Power FM
Series on causes of high failure rates of Grade III teaching examinations
|Honourable mention
|Mr Raymond Mujuni, NTV UgandaSeries on the Kasese crisis
National news reporting – Print
|Winner
|Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentInside the Shs 1 trillion bailout
|Runner-up
|Mr Sulaiman Kakaire, The ObserverFour universities producing fake nurses
|Honourable mention
|Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Daily MonitorGovernment officials fight over new cancer machine deal
Photojournalism
|Winner
|Mr Alex Esagala, Daily Monitor
|Runner-up
|Ms Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor
|Honourable mention
|Ms Rachel Mabala, Daily Monitor
Political reporting
|Winner
|Mr Gabriel Iguma & Mr Christopher Kayonga, WizArtsCampaign finance
AND
Mr Solomon Serwanjja, NBS Television
Government losing billions of shillings on MPs with pending election cases
|Runner-up
|Mr Ian Ssenabulya, 93.3 KFMUganda’s Electoral College voting system
|Honourable mention
|Mr Haggai Matsiko, The IndependentAmama Mbabazi’s presidential petition
Sports reporting
|Winner
|Mr Billy Rwothungeyo, New VisionHow Ugandans contribute to rich English Premier League footballers’ salaries
|Runner-up
|Mr Sam Mpoza, NTV UgandaOndupalaka FC: An example of the power of football
|Honourable mention
|Mr Makhtum Muziransa, Daily MonitorWomen’s football verses men’s football: The differences and why they exist
The post ACME AWARDS: The Independent’s Musoke is Uganda’s best feature writer appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG