Activist urges Akwa Ibom to take Mobil to court over headquarters location

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, appears to prefer a diplomatic approach in dealing with Mobil.

The post Activist urges Akwa Ibom to take Mobil to court over headquarters location appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

