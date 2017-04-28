Activists mark Trump’s 100 days with 100 Statues of Liberty
More than 100 activists from human rights group — Amnesty International — posed as Statues of Liberty outside the U.S. embassy in London on Thursday to mark U.S. President, Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. The Statue of Liberty protesters held different messages, including “refugees welcome” and “no ban, no wall,” referring to Trump’s…
The post Activists mark Trump’s 100 days with 100 Statues of Liberty appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.
