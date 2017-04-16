Actors are richer than actresses – Kemi Afolabi
Even though it is commonly believed that actresses in the Nigerian movie industry are often richer than their male counterparts, actress, Kemi Afolabi strongly disagrees. She said to Sunday Scoop, “I don’t believe that female actors are richer than their male colleagues. People always make it seem like it’s only actresses that get gifts from …
