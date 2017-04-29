Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Halima Abubakar shares details of her fibroid surgery in India

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS, Halima Abubakar, has shared the details of a successful fibroid surgery, which she recently underwent in India. The Kogi State-born actress disclosed that she decided to speak up about it in a bid to encourage other people. The role interpreter also shared some photos of the fibroid tumour that was removed from her […]

