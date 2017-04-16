Actress Toyin Abraham Gets New Stylish Hair Cut For Movie [See Photos]
The actress who is presently on set of a new movie, got the new hair cut to interpret her role. Toyin Abraham who recently dropped her last name ‘Aimakuh’ is known for her ability to take on daring roles, so it’s no surprise to see her shave her hair. Can’t wait to see the movie. …
