Actress Toyin Abraham Gets New Stylish Hair Cut For Movie [See Photos]

The actress who is presently on set of a new movie, got the new hair cut to interpret her role. Toyin Abraham who recently dropped her last name ‘Aimakuh’ is known for her ability to take on daring roles, so it’s no surprise to see her shave her hair. Can’t wait to see the movie. …

The post Actress Toyin Abraham Gets New Stylish Hair Cut For Movie [See Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

