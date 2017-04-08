Adam Habib appointed vice-chancellor of Wits until 2023 – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Adam Habib appointed vice-chancellor of Wits until 2023
The University of the Witwatersrand announced today that its incumbent vice-chancellor and principal, Adam Habib, would remain in his position for a further five years, with the new term beginning in 2018. The university released a statement disclosing …
