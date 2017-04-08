Adamawa State Governor Muhammadu Bindow refutes claims of Decamping from APC

Governor Muhammadu Bindow Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State, has insisted that he is not getting ready to decamp from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). On Friday, Abdurrahman Abba, Bindow’s Chief of Staff, said his principal and his supporters may leave APC. Abba, who spoke during a visit by the APC national delegation led […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

