Adams Oshiomhole commends Obaseki victory at election tribunal
Former governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has commended the judgment delivered by the Election Petitions Tribunal on the Edo 2016 Governorship Election, affirming the election of Gov. Godwin Obaseki. Oshiomhole who spoke to newsmen in Edo said the judiciary still remained the hope for common man. “The judgment is sound and a testimony that …
