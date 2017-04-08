Adams Oshiomhole low key 65th birthday celebration

Juliet Ebirim

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole celebrated his 65th birthday on April 4th 2017 at his residence in Benin City with family and friends.

The birthday party was celebrated in his simple living room and had in attendance the Minister for State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Warri business tycoon Ayiri Emami among many other dignitaries.The beautiful ex First Lady, Iara Oshiomhole joined her husband in cutting the birthday cake.

The post Adams Oshiomhole low key 65th birthday celebration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

