Adamu Mu’azu Fires Back at Jonathan: "Those Saying I Betrayed Jonathan Are Liars"



Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173

: Undefined index: extension inon line

A former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Mu’azu has reacted to allegations of betrayal levelled against him by the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan and Femi Fani-Kayode had alleged that Mu’azu betrayed the latter which was the reason why he lost in the 2015 elections.

But in a terse statement issued via his facebook page, Mu’azu said those

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

