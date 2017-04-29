Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Ajasin University Notice On 2016/2017 Registration Deadline.

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) are hereby informed that the registration and closure of Edu-Portal for the 1st Semester 2016/2017 academic session is Thursday, 11th May, 2017. For the purpose of clarification, the following information should be noted i. That the edu-portal closes at midnight on the stipulated date; and ii. That submission …

The post Adekunle Ajasin University Notice On 2016/2017 Registration Deadline. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.