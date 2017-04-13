Pages Navigation Menu

Adekunle Ajasin University SUG Election Time-Table 2016/2017 Published.

Posted on Apr 13, 2017

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba through her management has published the Time-Table for the Students Union Government Election for the 2016/2017 session. See Time-Table Below: S/N DAY/ DATE PROGRAMME VENUE TIME 1. Wed 20th March, 2017 Lifting of Ban for Campaign Main Campus 10am 2. Mon 24th April, 2017 Demonstration of e-voting OBJ Hall 2pm …

