Adekunle Gold Spotted Selling Meat In A Market (pictures)

This is rather strange. Weeks after he was spotted working as a conductor, Adekunle Gold was seen in a market selling meat. Of course, this has left questions on everyone’s lips about his intention(s) for doing these things. No one has really come out as an eyewitness. The photos were merely posted on social …

The post Adekunle Gold Spotted Selling Meat In A Market (pictures) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

