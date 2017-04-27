Adeleke’s death: Autopsy report will take one to two weeks – Family

FAMILY of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died last Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo, Osun State, has confirmed that the cause of the death of the politician is yet to be determined. Speaking at a press conference on behalf of the family, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Dr Deji Adeleke, informed […]

The post Adeleke’s death: Autopsy report will take one to two weeks – Family appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

