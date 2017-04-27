Adeleke’s death: Autopsy report will take one to two weeks – Family
FAMILY of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died last Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo, Osun State, has confirmed that the cause of the death of the politician is yet to be determined. Speaking at a press conference on behalf of the family, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Dr Deji Adeleke, informed […]
The post Adeleke’s death: Autopsy report will take one to two weeks – Family appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!