Adeleke’s post-mortem result out next week- Family

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The family of the first executive governor of Osun state and Senator representing Osun West senatorial district Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died on Sunday in a private hospital in Osogbo said the cause of the death of the late politician was yet to be determined medically.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at Ede, country home of the deceased, the spokesman of the family, Dr Deji Adeleke disclose that the result of the autopsy would be out in the next two weeks.

Following the circumstances surrounding his death, Senator Adeleke’s corpse was not allowed to be buried on Monday and had to be returned to LAUTECH for autopsy.

Dr Adeleke who did not entertain any question from journalists said whatever anybody might have written as the cause of the death of their late brother is not authentic and does not emanate from the family.

His words: “We invited you journalists to correct some of the wrong informations that has been flying all round the social media. I want to thank God Almighty for the life of our brother that passed away, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. God said we should always be grateful. It is very extremely painful and we are still grieving.

“He was our hero and the pain will take a little while to go away. He was not sick before he died. We thank God for what he was able to achieve in his 62 years on earth. All we came here to say is that my brother was a Muslim but we have to delay his burial for 24 hours in order to do autopsy or what other people call post mortem in order to determine the cause of his sudden death.

” The doctor who carried out the autopsy said its going to take one to two weeks to have a detailed report. We don’t have the results of the autopsy yet. Everything that you have in the social media are rumours. We want you (journalists) to help us correct that impression. We should be allowed to mourn him peacefully and people should not cause violence or disrupt the peace in the account of his( Adeleke) name.

” He was not a violent person and he never tolerated it. So, ignore all the gossips in the social media because nobody knows the cause of his death now, not even the doctors. It is going to take one week or two before result would be out. I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors Ayodele Fasoye, Ibikunle Amosun, Aliko Dangote, Niyi Adebayo, traditional rulers , spiritual leaders and other people who have consoled us.

” We also thank the people of Osun state and we want to plead with everyone again to be peaceful because we want to have a peaceful ceremony that is left to be done. We are not pointing accusing finger to anyone yet until we have the results “, he added.

He appealed particularly to the youths of the town to eschew violence throughout the period of mourning of the late politician as a mark of respect for him saying late Adeleke was a man of peace throughout his life time and would not be happy in his grave if his burial programmes are witnessed in crises.

Meanwhile, the state branch of Nigerian Medical Association NMA, has denied the claim that one of its members was arrested in connection with the death of Senator Adeleke.

In a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Dr T O Olajumoke and its secretary, Dr Olalekan Ajayi, NMA posited that no doctor was involved, implicated or arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the statement, ” The NMA, Osun branch, wishes to disclaim the news of the arrest of a doctor in connection with the unfortunate circumstance surrounding the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

“We wish to state that no doctor was involved, implicated nor arrested as being purported in some media.”

The post Adeleke’s post-mortem result out next week- Family appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

