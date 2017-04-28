Adogan by Lee lights up Lekki

Indeed, it’s a season of celebrations for Lydia Babatunde who is the brain behind Lee Entertainment, as the Island big babe last weekend sprouted a classy African restaurant to light up the Lekki area of Lagos known as Adogan by Lee.

The restaurant which caters ready to eat local cuisines with a prompt home delivery packages is gradually turning to a favourite for Lekki residents due to its affordability and unique taste.

Lydia Babatunde who recently launched a reality Tv show tagged ‘No Limits’ is on an aggressive drive to give back to the society as forms for her talent hunt is out for pick up.

The ‘No Limit’ Talent Hunt and Reality Show is an initiative that is designed to house over 20 physically challenged people who have talents such as singing, painting, dancing, comedy and instrument playing. It will also train participants in various skill sets which will be put to weekly test, television showcase and audience voting while at the end of the four weeks competition, five top winners will emerge to win the grand prize.

The Lagos State Government endorsed show will broadcast every week on major television stations which will help project the skills and abilities of the physically challenged contestants and their skill-sets to the world.

