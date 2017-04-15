Adoke accuses EFCC of trying to implicate him

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has cried out to the public saying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is planning to raid his country home in Okenne, Kogi State, with the purpose of planting huge sums of money in order to indict him. This Statement was reported by his nedia …

The post Adoke accuses EFCC of trying to implicate him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

