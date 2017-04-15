Adoke accuses EFCC of trying to implicate him
Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has cried out to the public saying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is planning to raid his country home in Okenne, Kogi State, with the purpose of planting huge sums of money in order to indict him. This Statement was reported by his nedia …
The post Adoke accuses EFCC of trying to implicate him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG