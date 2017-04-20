Aero Contractors explains why its plane engulfed in smoke
The management of Aero contractors has explained the incident that led to the smoke in the flight NG316 from Port Harcourt International airport to Lagos. Aero Contractors flight NG316 from Port Harcourt International airport to Lagos was engulfed in smoke about 20 minutes after take-off, causing panic among the passengers. The Managing Director, Captain Ado […]
Aero Contractors explains why its plane engulfed in smoke
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG