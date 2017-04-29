Afcon 2019: China based Eagles dropped again

Onyekuru gets call up

Super Eagles Chinese based players John Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye have been left out of Coach Gernot Rohr’s plans for the team’s camping ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

This will be the second time Rohr would be leaving them out of his plans. He first omitted the trio last month when the Eagles converged in London for two friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso, but the team could only play one game as the full complement of the squad of Burkina Faso were not given entry visa into the United Kingdom.

The reason for omitting the trio back then, was to allow them settle in their new surroundings, and this time around the coach left out the trio as they will be having club commitment when the team open their camp in France.

Although Ideye and Ighalo are yet to really get going for their respective teams with the latter having one goal to his name, while the former has two, Mikel has found the back of the net and was largely man of the match for his team in their first three games before picking up a thigh muscle injury.

Their absence has opened the door for the manager to hand first time call up to KAS Eupen hot in demand forward Henry Onyekuru who has 18 goals for the Belgium side in his first season in the top flight.

However, the bulk of the team w the manager used in previous games and camping exercise will be called up as well to make up the numbers for the team, who are going to take on Burkina Faso during their camping exercise in France.

The essence of going to France for the camping is to allow the players prepare adequately for the June 10 AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

