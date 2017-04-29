AFCON Qualifier: Mikel out of Bafana Bafana clash

The agent to John Obi Mikel, the captain of the Super Eagles has confirmed that the 30 year old will not be fit for Nigeria’s AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa on the 10th of July in Uyo.

Responding to the exclusive news posted on this portal, Mikel’s new intermediary who took over from long term agent John Ola Shittu told Owngoalnigeria.com in a telephone chat, that his client won’t make the tie against South Africa.

“ It’s true, he will most likely not be fit for the game against South Africa. He told me yesterday after I called him to confirm, if it’s true that he has suffered a setback in his quest to be fit”, he told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“ He is in London as we speak, and seeing doctors who are familiar with his health case. The initial news is not pleasant. These things happen, so we have to take it the way it is.

The absence of the Tianjin Teda midfielder will no doubt worry coach Gernot Rohr, who although has options in the middle regards the experience of the captain as invaluable.

