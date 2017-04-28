Afe Babalola wants number of children pegged at two

Ado-ekiti—Elder statesman and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to enact a law regulating the number of children a family should have to two as is currently the trend in China to curtail the negative impact the country’s ever increasing population is having on the provision of quality education.

The front-line legal icon who spoke at the farewell reception for the immediate past Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Julius Okojie, and the welcome reception for his successor, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said that the proposed legislation has become more imperative now than ever for Nigeria to take its rightful place in the comity of providers of quality and functional education world-wide.

Babalola said he played host to Okojie to appreciate him for the support he has consistently given to this university, to welcome the Rasheed for his manifested love for ABUAD, to plead with Okojie to use his experience and words of advice to continue to support Rasheed in order to ensure continuity and to identify problems afflicting education in Nigeria as well as offer constructive advice on how to overcome university problems in this country.

Relying on his experience as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos for seven years and as the founder of ABUAD since 2009, Babalola identified the major problems afflicting the Nigerian educational landscape as funding, attitude of Nigerians to giving, university autonomy in relation to the power of the University Council and Pro Chancellors, the quality of students to be admitted by the Senate of the Universities in the face of JAMB lowering the cut off mark for admission to 160, the place of good quality teachers and Curriculum development.

