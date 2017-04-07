Afolabi Opanubi’s ‘Resemblance’: The Real Canadian Immigration Story #LiterallyWhatsHot

Stories concerning the trials of Nigerian immigrants have made the rounds for years. Mid-discussion, people ask, why relocate to another country when there’s a great chance you’ll be treated like dirt? The answer mostly remains why not? Most people see anything outside Nigeria as a better option. Some people are lucky to be born abroad; […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

