Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Elected African Judicial Congress President – AllAfrica.com

Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Elected African Judicial Congress President
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been elected President of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) at its fourth congress. Mogoeng was elected on Wednesday after a four-day congress hosted at the Cape Town International …
