Africa: East Africa E-Passports to Be Issued in 2018 – AllAfrica.com

Africa: East Africa E-Passports to Be Issued in 2018
The issuance of the East African Community electronic passport has been pushed by a year to January 2018, to give Uganda and Tanzania more time to prepare for the rollout. Only Burundi, Kenya and Rwanda are ready. Uganda and Tanzania say they will …
