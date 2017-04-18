Africa: East Africa E-Passports to Be Issued in 2018 – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Africa


Africa: East Africa E-Passports to Be Issued in 2018
The issuance of the East African Community electronic passport has been pushed by a year to January 2018, to give Uganda and Tanzania more time to prepare for the rollout. Only Burundi, Kenya and Rwanda are ready. Uganda and Tanzania say they will …
