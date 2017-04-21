Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

African developers celebrated at Facebook’s Annual F8 Conference

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Facebook celebrated the achievements and products of its growing African developer and partner ecosystem at its annual F8 developer conference held…

Read » African developers celebrated at Facebook’s Annual F8 Conference on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.