African Drums Festival: Anu D Lady Ekwe clinches Most Outstanding Performer Award

The delectable and inimitable Ekwe lady drummer, dancer and songstress, Anu D Lady Ekwe, at the just concluded African Drums Festival put up superlative performances to clinch the Most Outstanding Performer Award in the individual category.

The cultural fiesta debuted, last year, was organised by the Ogun State Government at Abeokuta, the state capital. Anu, who is Nigeria’s only female Ekwe percussionist, gave a breathtaking performance, showcasing her dexterity with the musical instrument, deft stage performance and compelling voice to the admiration of the audience.

The songstress, who was recently conferred the title of African Ambassador of Music by Tenstrings Music Institute, a leading music school in Nigeria, mesmerised and tantalise the crowd with her well choreographed dance steps and electrifying drum beats. The awardee is one of the acts of Atunda Entertainment; an outfit known for grooming and transforming creative African youths into world class arts.

She was at the end of the three-day event adjudged by organisers as the best individual performer and was rewarded with cash prize of NI million.

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Salmot Olapeju Ottun, presenting the award and cheque, commended Anu for the endearing and lovely performance at the event. She said: “Anu is a great inspiration to the teeming African youths, who are seeking veritable platforms to express their talents and to become formidable entertainers.”

The music ambassador promised not to rest on her oars and that she would continue to be a role model for the youths, not only in Africa, but all over the world.

It would be recalled that Anu and Atunda Entertainment also featured in last year’s event with Anu winning the admiration and recognition of the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who rewarded her for her talents.

The three-day event was attended by eminent personalities from all walks of life, including royal fathers, governors, and members of the diplomatic community and hundreds of others from the Diaspora.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

