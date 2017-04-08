African fashion market in Europe hits $31bn

The founder, Africa Fashion Week London/Nigeria Ronke Ademiluyi says that the annual turnover from African fashion in Europe is about $31 billion. Ademiluyi, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos said that African designers are very creative which made their work to stand out. Cue…

The post African fashion market in Europe hits $31bn appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

