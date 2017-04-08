African fashion market in Europe hits $31bn
The founder, Africa Fashion Week London/Nigeria Ronke Ademiluyi says that the annual turnover from African fashion in Europe is about $31 billion. Ademiluyi, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos said that African designers are very creative which made their work to stand out. Cue…
