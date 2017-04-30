Pages Navigation Menu

African Nations Championship results

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

African Nations Championship first-round second leg qualifying results this weekend:

At Juba

South Sudan 2 (Wurube 49, Moga 69) Somalia 0

South Sudan win 4-1 on aggregate

At Lilongwe

Malawi 0 Madagascar 1 (Rokotoarimaldla 48)

Madagascar win 2-0 on aggregate

At Victoria

Seychelles 1 (Coralie 48-pen) Mauritius 1 (Dorza 14)

Mauritius win 3-2 on aggregate

