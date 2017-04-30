African Nations Championship results
African Nations Championship first-round second leg qualifying results this weekend:
At Juba
South Sudan 2 (Wurube 49, Moga 69) Somalia 0
South Sudan win 4-1 on aggregate
At Lilongwe
Malawi 0 Madagascar 1 (Rokotoarimaldla 48)
Madagascar win 2-0 on aggregate
At Victoria
Seychelles 1 (Coralie 48-pen) Mauritius 1 (Dorza 14)
Mauritius win 3-2 on aggregate
The post African Nations Championship results appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!