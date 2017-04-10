African Record! Over 26 Million People Voted in the Big Brother Naija Finale
Big Brother Naija 2017 host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, reveals that over 26 million votes poured in for the reality show’s Top 5 – Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debbie-Rise & Marvis.
He revealed this in one of his tweet yesterday:
Efe won by a 57.61% margin, this means he alone received about 16million votes which is way higher than the 11million votes the show received in its semi-final week, the week housemates, TBoss, Bally, Marvis and Debie-Rise were up for eviction and the live eviction sent Bally home.
