African Record! Over 26 Million People Voted in the Big Brother Naija Finale

Big Brother Naija 2017 host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, reveals that over 26 million votes poured in for the reality show’s Top 5 – Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debbie-Rise & Marvis. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share He revealed this in one of his tweet yesterday:

Efe won by a 57.61% margin, this means he alone received about 16million votes which is way higher than the 11million votes the show received in its semi-final week, the week housemates, TBoss, Bally, Marvis and Debie-Rise were up for eviction and the live eviction sent Bally home.

The post African Record! Over 26 Million People Voted in the Big Brother Naija Finale appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

