African Royalty! Flavour honoured with Chieftaincy Title in Liberia | See Photos

Nigerian Afro-Highlife musican and 2nite Music Grop artiste, Flavour N’abania has been honored with a chieftaincy title in Liberia is recognition of his contribution to Music in Africa and the African tradition. The “Ada Ada” crooner was made the Chief Zanzan of Liberia. See photos below: Congratulations to him! Photo Credit: Instagram – @2niteflavour

